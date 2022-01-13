Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFTY. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 32,485 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Shares of FFTY opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $52.55.

