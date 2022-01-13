Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 2,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlas alerts:

NYSE ATCO opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. Atlas Corp. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATCO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.