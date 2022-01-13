Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $493,000 Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $317,846,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 169.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after acquiring an additional 643,064 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,193,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,790,000 after purchasing an additional 365,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $5,480,426.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $970,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,847 shares of company stock worth $17,359,888. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $101.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.87. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

