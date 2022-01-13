Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Adient by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Adient by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

ADNT opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 3.02. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

