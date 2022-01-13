Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,334 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FMS opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $42.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.