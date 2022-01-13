Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,391 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1,565.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 912,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after buying an additional 448,314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,067,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 315,605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,801,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 158,800 shares during the last quarter.

ECH opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

