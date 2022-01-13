CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COMM. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.41 on Monday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 33,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.