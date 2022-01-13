CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COMM. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.55.
Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.41 on Monday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.
In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 33,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
