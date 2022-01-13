Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Down to $12.63

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $12.19. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 1,015 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,868 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 76,957 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

