Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.68. Commvault Systems reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $47,086,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,393,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,272,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,135,000 after purchasing an additional 286,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $18,182,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVLT opened at $69.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.82. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 141.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

