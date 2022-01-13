Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €151.75 ($172.44).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($161.36) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €153.45 ($174.38) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €140.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €137.59. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.