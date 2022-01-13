Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.93

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 58246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

