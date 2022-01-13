Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.93

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 58246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGDDY. Barclays downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

