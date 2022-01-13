Comparing Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) & Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Citizens Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.84 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp $82.97 million 1.77 $12.73 million $1.73 8.09

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Dividends

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 23.48% 11.66% 1.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bancorp 34 and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.