COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CMPS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $58.62.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

