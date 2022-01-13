Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Trading 7.8% Higher

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF)’s share price traded up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 5,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 628% from the average session volume of 814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.

Computershare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMSQF)

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services.

