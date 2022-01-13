Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of ILCB stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average is $63.61. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $67.03.

