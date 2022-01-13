Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $462.91 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 71.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.