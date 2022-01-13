Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
Shares of BBCP stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $8.51. 204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,895. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.58 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.
About Concrete Pumping
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
