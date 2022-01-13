Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of BBCP stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $8.51. 204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,895. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.58 million, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

