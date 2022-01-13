Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.84.

Get Confluent alerts:

CFLT opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $64,528,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.