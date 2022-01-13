ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.04

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.04 and last traded at $36.02, with a volume of 1720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.32.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $521,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

