ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.3% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.30. The stock had a trading volume of 107,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $84.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average of $65.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.35.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.