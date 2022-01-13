ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 414,936 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 150,291 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $28,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 128,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,813,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $190,693,000 after acquiring an additional 61,156 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $84.10 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $84.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.35.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

