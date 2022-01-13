Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Reduced by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,720 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.70.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $248.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

