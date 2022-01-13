Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,360,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,926,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,446,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,435,000 after buying an additional 195,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.70.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $248.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -1,013.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.