Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.70.

NYSE:STZ opened at $248.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.94. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

