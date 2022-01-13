Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock opened at $248.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.70.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.