Contrasting Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aedifica and CoreCivic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aedifica 1 0 3 0 2.50 CoreCivic 0 1 0 0 2.00

CoreCivic has a consensus target price of $10.85, indicating a potential upside of 1.21%. Given CoreCivic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Aedifica.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aedifica and CoreCivic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CoreCivic $1.91 billion 0.68 $54.16 million ($0.89) -12.04

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoreCivic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aedifica and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aedifica N/A N/A N/A CoreCivic -5.73% 5.03% 1.86%

Summary

CoreCivic beats Aedifica on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aedifica Company Profile

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc. operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities. It provides transportation services to government agencies and TransCoR. The CoreCivic Community segment offers residential reentry centers and gives electronic monitoring case management services. The CoreCivic Properties segment comprises of real estate properties owned by the company that are leased to government agencies. The company was founded by Thomas W. Beasley, T. Don Hutto, and Robert Crants on January 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

