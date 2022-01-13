Contrasting FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) and Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) and Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get FalconStor Software alerts:

FalconStor Software has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyren has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FalconStor Software and Cyren’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $14.77 million 0.93 $1.14 million ($0.21) -9.29 Cyren $36.39 million 0.71 -$17.26 million ($0.28) -1.01

FalconStor Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyren. FalconStor Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and Cyren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software 2.53% -17.84% 18.06% Cyren -63.77% -104.30% -29.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for FalconStor Software and Cyren, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Cyren shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of Cyren shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FalconStor Software beats Cyren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc. provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.