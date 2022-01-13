Contrasting Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lucid Diagnostics and Integra LifeSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Integra LifeSciences 0 5 3 0 2.38

Lucid Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 246.32%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus target price of $77.38, suggesting a potential upside of 14.34%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Integra LifeSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Integra LifeSciences $1.37 billion 4.18 $133.89 million $2.54 26.64

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Integra LifeSciences 14.19% 17.33% 7.30%

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Lucid Diagnostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. The Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segment includes offerings such as skin and wound repair, bone and joint fixation implants in the upper and lower extremities, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair. The company was founded by Richard E. Caruso in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

