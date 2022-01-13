Contrasting Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) & Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Canoo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnitek Engineering $880,000.00 1.76 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A Canoo $2.55 million 670.04 -$89.81 million ($1.00) -7.16

Omnitek Engineering has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canoo.

Profitability

This table compares Omnitek Engineering and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnitek Engineering -23.50% N/A -21.59% Canoo N/A -41.61% -32.23%

Volatility & Risk

Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Omnitek Engineering and Canoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Canoo 1 0 3 0 2.50

Canoo has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.55%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Summary

Canoo beats Omnitek Engineering on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company was founded on May 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

