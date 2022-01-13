Contrasting Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and OmniComm Systems (OTCMKTS:OMCM) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and OmniComm Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments -4.34% -3.43% -0.94% OmniComm Systems -2.67% -13.18% -6.95%

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniComm Systems has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shift4 Payments and OmniComm Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 5.94 -$18.40 million ($1.02) -53.83 OmniComm Systems $27.10 million 2.44 $3.69 million N/A N/A

OmniComm Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shift4 Payments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shift4 Payments and OmniComm Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 0 1 7 0 2.88 OmniComm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus price target of $91.71, indicating a potential upside of 67.03%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than OmniComm Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of OmniComm Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats OmniComm Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

OmniComm Systems Company Profile

OmniComm Systems, Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides Web-based electronic data capture (EDC), and eClinical software and services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial sponsors worldwide. It offers TrialMaster, which allows organizations conducting clinical trials to collect and manage the data over the Internet; TrialOne Phase I Clinic Automation, a software application suite that provides clinical trial site sponsors, study investigators, and study monitors with various tools to conduct the Phase I clinic operation; and IRTMaster, which offers interactive response technology in support of the randomization process in clinical trials. The company also provides eClinical Suite that comprises a set of tools for collecting and managing clinical data, including EDC for real-time entry and double data entry (DDE) for entry from paper originals; and Promasys, a clinical trial data management system for DDE and EDC, which is primarily used at research institutions for investigator-initiated trials. In addition, it offers Acuity, a clinical data aggregation and analytics platform that provides actionable insights into quality, risk, and performance of various aspects of clinical trials in real time. Further, the company provides consulting and professional services, such as project management, clinical services, training, custom configuration, system integration, standard operating procedures and implementation assistance, installation, and validation services, as well as application hosting and related support services. It sells its products through a direct sales force and relationships with CRO partners, as well as through co-marketing agreements with vendor and channel partners. OmniComm Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

