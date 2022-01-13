Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives $158.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.40.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.
In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Copart stock opened at $140.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Copart has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day moving average of $145.10.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
