Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Buys 352 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Apple from $132.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $175.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

