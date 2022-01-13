Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Major Shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, Sells 20,000,000 Shares

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Core & Main Inc has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

