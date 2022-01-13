Cormark Boosts NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$11.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVA. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. reiterated a hold rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.45.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.20.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.