Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at KeyCorp

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OFC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

