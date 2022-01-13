Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at KeyCorp

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OFC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.
Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $30.51.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.