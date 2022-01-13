Coty (NYSE:COTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 700,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 4,954,492 shares.The stock last traded at $9.22 and had previously closed at $9.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Get Coty alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after buying an additional 3,745,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,750,000 after buying an additional 301,809 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Coty by 16.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,003,000 after buying an additional 2,150,834 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Coty by 1,019.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after buying an additional 10,639,425 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 185.7% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.