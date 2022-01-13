Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $134.00

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $134.00 and last traded at $147.66, with a volume of 2275686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COUP. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.40.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,695 shares of company stock valued at $26,568,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

