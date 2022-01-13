Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 758 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Watsco comprises 1.8% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Watsco worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 135,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Watsco by 8.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $1,548,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Watsco by 23.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $304.60. The company had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,283. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.37. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.74 and a 1-year high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

