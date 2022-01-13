Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,092 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 27.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 13,272 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 13.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Illumina by 1.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Illumina by 31.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN stock traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $407.47. 14,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,358. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.21. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.03 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,576. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.69.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

