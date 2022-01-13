Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $104.41. 51,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,268. The company has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.44. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.42.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.