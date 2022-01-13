Craig Hallum Lowers WW International (NASDAQ:WW) to Hold

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s previous close.

WW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of WW stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. WW International has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WW International by 18.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 419,711 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WW International during the third quarter valued at $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in WW International during the third quarter valued at $4,429,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WW International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in WW International by 661.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 55,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

