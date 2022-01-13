Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,576,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,620 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.31% of Roblox worth $119,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 22.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 286.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 118,770 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 24.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,029,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,278,000 after purchasing an additional 202,113 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Roblox by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $89.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,364 shares of company stock worth $62,244,571 in the last ninety days.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

