Creative Planning Has $197.27 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tesla were worth $197,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,112.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.00, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,065.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $867.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. upped their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.94.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

