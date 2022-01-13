Creative Planning Has $3.27 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,648,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.8% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Creative Planning owned 3.95% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,266,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,162,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,969 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $83.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

