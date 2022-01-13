Creative Planning Has $370.60 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,620 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 1.16% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $370,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,633,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $112.58 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

