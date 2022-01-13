Creative Planning Has $773.06 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481,539 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $773,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $55.53 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.95.

