Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $10.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

NYSE CS opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.