Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.46.

CPG stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,868,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,733. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.41 and a 52 week high of C$8.47. The company has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

