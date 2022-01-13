Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CRNX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.
In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $228,327.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,544 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CRNX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. 4,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,143. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.