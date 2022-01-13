Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRNX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $228,327.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,544 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

CRNX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. 4,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,143. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

